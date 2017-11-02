ABC has given a pilot production commitment to Harmony, a musical drama from Pippin and Godspell composer Stephen Schwartz and Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik, The Fosters‘ co-creators Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, studio-based Mandeville TV and ABC Studios.

ABC

Co-written by Bredeweg, Paige and Jacob Chase, Harmony is set in the town of Harmony, NY, where residents have the most unique dialect in the world: They sing their feelings and dance their emotions. When a brutal murder rocks this thriving tourist destination, a repressed detective must return to the musical town he left as a teen — to solve the crime and confront the ghosts that have haunted him since he fled.

Courtesy of Paradigm

Chase is co-executive producer. Bredeweg and Paige executive produce with Jon Chu, who also directs, along with Jonathon Komack-Martin and Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks. Schwartz and Ondrasik will compose original music for the project and executive produce. ABC Studios and Mandeville are the studios.

ABC previously attempted a musical drama: Cop Rock, co-created by Steven Bochco. It aired for one season in 1990.

Mandeville is repped by UTA. Bredeweg & Paige are repped by CAA. Chase is repped by Paradigm, Nicholas Bogner at Affirmative Entertainment and attorney Eric Feig.