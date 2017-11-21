EXCLUSIVE: Harley Quinn, the breakout character from the Warner Bros/DC film Suicide Squad that already is set up for a spinoff movie, is getting her own animated TV series. Warner Bros’ upcoming DC-Branded direct-to-consumer digital platform has ordered 26 episodes of half-hour adult animated action-comedy series Harley Quinn, from Powerless executive producers Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey via Warner Bros. Animation.

Harley Quinn is closely associated with Margot Robbie, whose portrayal of the nurse who falls for the Joker was a major bright spot in Suicide Squad. I hear Robbie is at the top of Warner Bros.’ wish list for actresses to voice the title character in the animated series, and she is expected to be approached for the gig.

Harley Quinn, which also will feature Poison Ivy and other popular DC villains (and heroes), is the third series to be greenlighted for the new DC digital platform — operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks Group — joining live-action Titans, from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and the anticipated revival of cult animated series Young Justice.

Written and executive produced by Halpern, Schumacker and Lorey, Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.

The project is still in the works, so the featured image above is development art, and the series’ eventual look may differ from it.

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, also executive produces. Jennifer Coyle (DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year) produces with Halpern and Schumacker’s Ehsugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Halpern, Schumacker and Lorey dabbled in the superhero comedy series space with their stint as executive producers on NBC/Warner Bros. TV single-camera comedy Powerless last season.

This season, Schumacker and Halpern, who served as showrunners on Powerless, have multi-camera school comedy Suspended, which has a put pilot commitment at Fox. The duo, which has been based at WBTV, also teamed with Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas on comedic drama It’s The End Of The World As We Know It, which sold to the CW in a preemptive buy. Halpern and Schumacker, repped by ICM Partners and attorney Allison Binder, previously co-created CBS’ S#*! My Dad Said for WBTV and CBS with Max Mutchnick and David Cohen. It was based on Halpern’s bestseller, Sh*t My Dad Says.

Lorey also was a writer-co-executive producer on Arrested Development from 2006-2013 and writer-executive producer for all five seasons of My Wife & Kids. He is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Felker Toczek.