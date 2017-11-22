The hits keep coming for Universal and Blumhouse with Happy Death Day celebrating a $100M global milestone. Including yesterday’s grosses, the latest collaboration between Uni and Jason Blum’s micro-budget specialist Blumhouse has taken in $55.5M domestically and $44.6M at the international box office.

Directed by Christopher Landon, Happy Death Day is the third original film from Blumhouse in 2017. It joins blockbuster pics Split and Get Out which have grossed $278.3M and $253.4M, respectively, worldwide. The latter received five Indie Spirit Awards nominations yesterday.

All three micro-budget movies saw No. 1 openings domestically and have collectively grossed more than $630M worldwide. Happy Death Day is Blumhouse’s 9th film to open at No. 1 domestically, and its 14th to reach the $100M threshold.

Written by Scott Lobdell, Happy Death Day stars Jessica Rothe as a college student who is murdered on her birthday and has to keep reliving the day in a loop that will only end when she discovers her killer’s identity.

Overseas play has been particularly hair-raising in Korea with a terrific $7.5M through last Sunday. Brazil is next best with $4.3M, and the UK has made $3.7M.

There are six international markets still to open, including Argentina and Russia. Next up for Blumhouse, Universal is handling domestic distribution on Insidious: The Last Key beginning January 5, 2018.