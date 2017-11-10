No doubt about it: NBC has set a new Christmas special featuring Gwen Stefani to air at 9 PM December 12. The network calls Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas “a modern take on the traditional Christmas specials that we all grew up with and love.”

Stefani will perform several songs from her same-titled new holiday album along with holiday favorites including “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Santa Baby.” The special also will feature holiday sketches and guests including Stefani’s fellow The Voice star Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and Ne-Yo.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is a Done & Dusted Production in association with Interscope Records. Exec producers are Irving Azoff, Steve Berman, Eddie Delbridge, David Jammy, John Janick, Tina Kennedy and Katy Mullan.