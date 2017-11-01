EXCLUSIVE: As the AFM gears up, Highland Film Group has boarded worldwide rights on Josh Hartnett-starrer Gut Instinct. Directed and written by Daniel Roby (Versailles), the crime thriller also stars Antoine-Olivier Pilon (Mommy).

Based on a true story, the film follows an investigative journalist (Hartnett) who unravels a twisted entrapment case wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal and then sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting to set him free.

Gut Instinct is produced by Andre Rouleau and Valerie d’Auteuil of Caramel Films in association with Roby as executive producer. Goldrush Entertainment and Highland Film Group are also exec producers.

Highland’s AFM slate also includes Shawn Ku’s action thriller A Score To Settle starring Nicolas Cage. Other pictures in the lineup are John Moore’s The Manuscript starring Morgan Freeman; Berlin, I Love You with Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Jim Sturgess, Mickey Rourke, Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom, Patrick Dempsey and Jenna Dewan Tatum; Vaughn Stein’s Terminal starring Margot Robbie; and Scott Mann’s Final Score starring Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan.