On the night when the NFL package shifted over to NBC, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.9 demo rating, 8.1 million viewers) celebrated its 300th episode with its biggest overall crowd in nine months, and a 6% week-to-week build-up in the demo.

But CBS’s The Big Bang Theory (2.7, 13.58M) and Young Sheldon (2.2, 12.3M) were the night’s most watched shows, and highest rated demo-wise.

Those two comedies’ stats could shift when final data arrives, with BB running until 8:31 PM.

After those comedies, Mom (1.5, 8.79M) and Life in Pieces (1.2, 6.58M) held steady from previous week. And, CBS’s 10 PM drama S.W.A.T. (1.0, 6.58m) held on to 98% of previous week’s premiere crowd.

Joining Grey’s Anatomy, the rest of ABC’s TGIT lineup, including Scandal (1.1, 5.0M) and How To Get Away With Murder (0.9, 3.73M), was flat week to week.

Ditto the lineups of Fox and CW.

On Fox, that included Gotham (0.9, 2.69M) and The Orville (1.0, 3.65M), while CW’s slate included Supernatural (0.6, 1.743M) and Arrow (0.5, 1.325M).

According to early stats, which include likely-to-adjust NBC NFL numbers, CBS led the night in overall crowd with 9.07M viewers, and a 1.6 demo rating. NBC topped in the demo (2.4, 8.685M). They were followed, in order, by ABC (1.3, 5.62M), Fox (0.9, 3.174M) and CW (0.5, 1.53M).