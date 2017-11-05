Actor Greta Gerwig has added ‘director’ to her resume in a big way. Lady Bird, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, grossed $375,612 in four theaters, giving the A24 release a sizzling $93,903 per theater average, the best of 2017. Lady Bird had plenty of competition from veteran filmmakers with well-known actors in a crowded market of Specialty newcomers. Menemsha Films opened 1945 in two theaters, scoring the second-best PTA of the weekend among the Specialties: The title grossed $23,412. FilmRise opened My Friend Dahmer in four locations, taking in $45K. Amazon Studios and Lionsgate rolled out Richard Linklater’s latest film Last Flag Flying with Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne with so-so results in several theaters, grossing $42K Friday to Sunday. Vitagraph Films opened Jason Wise’s documentary Wait For Your Laugh for $17K from two runs. The weekend’s highest-grossing Specialty title was Vertical Entertainment’s LBJ starring Woody Harrelson as Lyndon Baines Johnson, opening in 659 locations, grossing $330K. Submarine Deluxe, meanwhile, opened doc Gilbert on comedian Gilbert Gottfried with a single run at $8,362. Atlas Distribution added runs for Let There Be Light in its second weekend, grossing over $1.63M. Magnolia Pictures expanded Cannes Palme d’Or winner The Square in week 2, holding well at $102K, while SPC moved Novitiate to 16 locations, grossing nearly $55K. Open Road’s All I See Is You shed theaters in its second frame for a quiet $5,491 weekend gross. National Geographic Films/Abramorama’s doc Jane by Brett Morgen won the Critics Choice Documentary Award this weekend and is remaining solid at the box office, taking in over $229K in 55 locations in its third weekend. Good Deed Entertainment’s Loving Vincent crossed $3M in its seventh weekend, while self-released Columbus went over $1M. And still reigning as the fall’s highest-grossing Specialty title is Focus Features’ Victoria And Abdul, which is closing in on $20M.

NEW RELEASES

1945 (Menemsha Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $23,412, Average $11,706, Cume $29,365 (Wed. Open)

Blade Of The Immortal (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [30 Theaters] Weekend $42,000, Average $1,400

Frank Serpico (1 Theater] Weekend $2,238, Cume $4,860 (Wed. Open)

My Friend Dahmer (FilmRise) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $45,000, Average $11,250

Gilbert (Submarine Deluxe) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,362

Lady Bird (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $375,612, Average $93,903

LBJ (Vertical Entertainment) NEW [659 Theaters] Weekend $330,000, Average $1,727

Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $42,000, Average $10,500

Wait For Your Laugh (Vitagraph Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $17,600, Average $8,800

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

All I See Is You (Open Road) Week 2 [53 Theaters] Weekend $5,491, Average $104, Cume $213,851

Let There Be Light (Atlas Distribution) Week 2 [642 Theaters] Weekend $1,631,384, Average $2,541, Cume $4,023,740

Mansfield 66/67 (FilmBuff) Week 2 [12 Theater] Weekend $4,001, Average $333, Come $12,427

Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $54,898, Average $3,431, Cume $89,493

The Square (Magnolia Pictures) Week 2 [19 Theaters] Weekend $102,000, Average $5,368, Cume $207,456

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Aida’s Secret (Music Box Films) Week 3 [6 Theaters] Weekend $11,339, Average $1,889, Cume $57,550

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 3 [5 Theaters] Weekend $8,284, Average $1,657, Cume $37,194

Dealt (Sundance Selects) Week 3 [6 Theater] Weekend $11,741, Average $1,956, Cume $21,233

Jane (National Geographic Films/Abramorama) Week 3 [55 Theaters] Weekend $229,646, Average $4,194, Cume $517,658

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (A24) Week 3 [86 Theaters] Weekend $401,426, Average $4,668, Cume $908,351

Tragedy Girls (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 3 [22 Theaters] Weekend $10,062, Average $457, Cume $46,625

Wonderstruck (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [121 Theaters] Weekend $235,755, Average $1,948, Cume $517,828

Goodbye Christopher Robin (Fox Searchlight) Week 4 [262 Theaters] Weekend $353,000, Average $1,347, Cume $1,159,385

Human Flow (Amazon Studios/Participant) Week 4 [33 Theaters] Weekend $34,500, Average $1,045, Cume $346,687

Marshall (Open Road Films) Week 4 [514 Theaters] Weekend $503,730, Average $980, Come $7,824,499

Chavela (Music Box Films) Week 5 [3 Theaters] Weekend $2,919, Average $973, Cume $126,536

Dina (The Orchard) Week 5 [24 Theaters] Weekend $14,765, Average $615, Cume $78,119

Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 5 [28 Theaters] Weekend $47,886, Average $1,710, Come $365,796

The Florida Project (A24) Week 5 [189 Theaters] Weekend $663,626, Average $3,511, Cume $3,026,569

The Stray (Quality Flix) Week 5 [23 Theaters] Weekend $14,000, Average $609, Come $1,529,665

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [44 Theaters] Weekend $28,251, Average $642, Cume $735,569

A Question of Faith (Pure Flux) Week 6 [25 Theaters] Weekend $13,000, Average $520, Cume $2,373,646

Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 7 [158 Theaters] Weekend $185,000, Average $1,171, Cume $12,317,446

Friend Request (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 7 [4 Theaters] Weekend $500, Average $125, Cume $3,757,662

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 7 [205 Theaters] Weekend $590,195, Average $2,879, Cume $3,033,325

Stronger (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 7 [35 Theaters] Weekend $12,705, Average $363, Cume $4,170,448

Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 7 [796 Theaters] Weekend $1,210,000, Average $1,520, Cume $19,864,719

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 14 [10 Theaters] Weekend $5,950, Average $936, Cume $1,001,381

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 14 [105 Theaters] Weekend $51,086, Average $487, Cume $33,694,649