NYC-based distributor Greenwich Entertainment has picked up the North American distribution rights to Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood, which recently screened at TIFF. The film, which is slated for a theatrical release in April, centers on Scotty Bowers, a World War II Marine combat veteran who became a legendary bi-sexual male hustler and all-purpose date-arranger for Hollywood movie stars from the 1940’s through the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980’s. In the pre-Stonewall era, Bowers, out of a gas station on studio lots, connected his military friends with those who had to hide their sexual identities. Corey Reeser and Tyrnauer produce the doc via their Altimeter Films banner along with Josh Braun of Submarine. Braun handled sales and negotiated the deal with Ed Arentz of Greenwich.

Cinema Tropical has acquired the U.S.rights to Anatomy of a Male Ballet Dancer, a documentary pic on Brazilian ballet star Marcelo Gomes, principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. Directed by Mexican-born David Barba and James Pellerito, the doc follows Gomes journey, touching on his struggle to overcome bullying as a boy studying ballet in Rio de Janeiro, to reaching the top of the ballet world, as well as his complicated relationship with his father. It will open for a two-week run starting January 3 at Film Forum in New York City, followed by other U.S. cities. Cinema Tropical will partner with Barba and Pellerito’s Retribution Media for the U.S. release.