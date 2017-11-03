Gravitas Ventures has purchased multi-territory distribution rights to the Judy Greer-starring comedy Public Schooled directed by Kyle Rideout from a script he co-wrote with Josh Epstein. The pic, which premiered at the Toronto, follows socially awkward Liam, who has been homeschooled his entire life. When he falls in love with a popular one-legged girl, he abandons his mother’s (Greer) suffocating love and enrolls in public school, getting a crash course in sex, drugs and social mayhem. Also starring Daniel Doheny, Siobhan Williams, and Russell Peters, the film bow in theaters sometime next year. Kaleidoscope Entertainment will release the film theatrically in the UK. Epstein produced the film, with Adam Folk co-producing and Justine Whyte executive producing. The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector of Gravitas, Pollard of Kaleidoscope Film Distribution, and Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films.

Samuel Goldwyn has picked up U.S. rights to the Sanchez Brothers TIFF drama Allure (f.k.a A Worthy Companion), starring Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Julia Sarah Stone (The Killing) and Denis O’Hare (Dallas Buyers Club). Written and directed by Carlos and Jason Sanchez, the story finds Laura (Wood), a house cleaner for her father’s company who, on the job, meets Eva (Stone), a quiet, unhappy teenager who finds a thrilling rebel in Laura. The mutual attraction soon morphs into obsession as Laura convinces Eva to run away and secretly come live with her. As their world closes in, they must unearth certain truths to find a way out. Kim McCraw and Luc Déry produced the project with Seville International handling international rights. The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films with Poirier on behalf of Seville.