Director Mark Newton’s Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies has been acquired by Gravitas Ventures for domestic distribution. The deal was brokered by executive producer Daniel Wood on behalf of the film and by Joshua Spector, director of acquisitions for Gravitas.

The film was the winner of “Goriest Film” at last week’s FANtastic Horror Film Festival in San Diego and will be released in North America in March. Cardinal XD represents the film for international sales. From a screenplay by Christian Hokenson, and produced by Daniel Wood, p.g.a., Mark Newton, Juri Koll, and Per Ericson, with co-producer Stephan Stromer.

In Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies, the kudzu-covered hills of Charleston, Mississippi are ground zero for GloboBioTech testing of their experimental herbicide, Quadoxin, which goes horribly wrong. Lonnie, a crop duster pilot, must lead a mismatched group of survivors to escape the deadly zombie horde after the Quadoxin transforms the citizens of the small town into zombies.

The film stars Timothy Haug, Moses J. Moseley (The Walking Dead), Wyntergrace Williams (This Just In), Megan Few (Demons), Escalante Lundy (Django Unchained), Kaitlin Mesh, and Clay Acker. Zombie Makeup & SFX by Jonathan Thornton.

Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies trailer:

Elsewhere at AFM, Kaleidoscope Film Distribution (KFD) and Goldfinch Studios have partnered on the upcoming dark psychological thriller Kruger, which marks the directorial debut for actor/producer Craig Conway (Giantland). The project is fully-financed by Goldfinch Entertainment, and produced by Kirsty Bell and Craig Conway of Bird Box Pictures, a Goldfinch Studio company.

Kruger is set within the vast and dangerous backdrop of South Africa’s Kruger National Park, twisting a dysfunctional family’s attempts to repair into a desperate journey towards survival. Casting is currently underway, with production set to commence in South Africa in March.

Conway recently starred opposite Olga Kurylenko in Mara, produced by Scott Mann and directed by Clive Tongue. He also stars alongside Pierce Brosnan in Mann’s Final Score, and will be joining the cast of Neil Marshall’s Hellboy.

During AFM, Kaleidoscope also locked a multi-territory deal with Gravitas Ventures for Kyle Rideout’s Public Schooled, which premiered during TIFF. Kaleidoscope Film Distribution is based in London, offering full UK and international distribution and sales capabilities. KFD specializes in commercial feature films and branded documentaries.

Also at AFM, MPI Media Group has locked several territory sales on its drama Downrange. Sales were concluded with Wild Side for France, Splendid for Germany and Benelux, Pictureworks for India, Koch for Italy, Phoenicia for Mideast, Njuta for Scandinavia and A Contracorriente for Spain.

The film by Ryuhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train) follows a group of road-tripping college students whose van breaks down along a remote stretch of highway. They fall into the cross-hairs of an enigmatic sniper.

In addition, Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has made a North American sale for psychological thriller Human Traces to Gravitas Ventures. The deal was secured by Epstein for the film and Film Mode and by John Spector, director of acquisitions for Gravitas.

The film stars Mark Mitchinson (The Hobbit), Vinnie Bennett (Ghost in the Shell) and Sophie Henderson (Power Rangers, Fantail, The Most Fun You Can Have Dying). Filmed on the isolated islands to the south of New Zealand, Human Traces commences when a mysterious young man arrives on a remote Sub-Antarctic research station where a married couple are working. Tension and drama ensues.

The film is directed by Nic Gorman, and marks his feature directorial debut. Human Traces was produced by Nadia Maxwell of Overactive Imagination with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission and Random Films. Film Mode Entertainment represents worldwide rights outside of Australia and New Zealand.