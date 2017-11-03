Grandview has promoted Rachel Moore to Manager in the Talent Department.

Moore has moved up through the ranks from her previous position as Coordinator. She’s worked with many of Grandview’s clients in her previous role, and will continue to work with them as well as build her own list of artists. Moore also represents filmmakers, including Alex Eaton. She packaged Eaton’s film Mountain Rest starring Natalia Dyer and Frances Conroy, which is currently in post production with Automatik producing with Fernando Loureiro and Roberto Vasconchellos.

Prior to joining Grandview, Rachel worked in the Talent and Book To Film Department at Gersh in New York.

“From her first day working with us, Rachel has always had a remarkable eye for talent,” said Grandview founders Matt Rosen and Jeff Silver. “She has become an incredible colleague, a wildly valuable member of the team, and we believe she will be a force in this industry.”