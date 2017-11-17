Netflix has slotted the Season 4 premiere date for its praised hit comedy Grace and Frankie. The series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin premieres globally January 19 on Netflix.

Watch a clip of the date announcement below.

Fonda and Tomlin star as two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands, played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, reveal they are gay and leave them for each other.

During an ATX Television Festival panel in June, creator and showrunner Marta Kauffman said Season 4 will be “really about the women coming to terms with age, coming to terms with how old they are, where their bodies are at this point, where their minds are at this point and what does that imply, what does that mean?”

“We take a deep dive in season 4 into Brianna’s love life,” added June Diane Raphael, who plays Grace’s daughter Brianna. “Then there are some complications with Grace in Season 4 that are really interesting, and Mallory (Brooklyn Decker) is involved in that storyline.”

The series has received seven Emmy nominations, including lead actress for both Fonda and Tomlin, a Golden Globe nom, among other honors.