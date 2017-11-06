As Veterans Day approaches, the entertainment community is continuing its goal of expanding career opportunities for military vets. Got Your 6 and Veterans in Media and Entertainment, along with major entertainment partners, today announced the Veteran Fellowship Program, a new initiative designed to place and mentor qualified veteran interns throughout the industry.

The Veteran Fellowship Program will provide veterans with internship and career development opportunities by placing them in corporate (marketing, legal, business affairs) and creative internships (from on-set to on-site at live concerts) with top-tier studios, networks, agencies, production companies, guilds, and unions.

Founding entertainment partners leading the initiative include 21st Century Fox,

44 Blue, A+E Networks, CBS, The Ebersol Lanigan Company, DreamWorks Animation, Endemol Shine North America, HBO, Lionsgate, Live Nation Entertainment (including its House of Blues, Ticketmaster, Insomniac, and Roc Nation groups), NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, United Talent Agency, Valhalla Entertainment, and Viacom.

The Veteran Fellowship Program is supported by a grant from the national empowerment organization Got Your 6 and retailer Macy’s, and administered by VME.

In addition, in connection with Veterans Day this week, Got Your 6 Storytellers annual program, which showcases talents and ideas of groundbreaking veterans, is being held tonight at Paramount Studios, Paramount Theater. The event will feature Student Veterans of America President and CEO Jared Lyon, founder of Final Salute Inc. Jas Boothe, facilitator, trainer and speaker Leslie Riley, actor and producer Caleb Wells, Wounded Warrior Project Alumnus Sal Gonzalez, and stuntwoman, actress, and fitness model Leaphy Khim. You can receive more information here.

For information about the Veteran Fellowship Program, email internships@vmeconnect.org.