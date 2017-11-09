Almost a year after it was canceled by Amazon after one season, feminist period drama Good Girls Revolt may be coming back. I hear Sony Pictures TV Studios, whose TriStar Television division produced the series, is preparing a pitch for a new season that would go out shortly.

While Sony TV is known for going the extra mile on saving its shows, this time Good Girls Revolt is been resurrected by popular demand. The series, which tackles gender equality sexual discrimination in the workplace, emerged as an unlikely poster child in the current crackdown on sexual harassment in Hollywood, which started with the demise of Fox News’ Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly and switched into high gear with the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Good Girls Revolt had been canceled by discarded Amazon boss Roy Price. So when he was recently axed in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein exposes over accusations of sexual harassment toward a female producer, Good Girls Revolt started trending on social media. The series’ creator, Dana Calvo and stars were interviewed for stories, and a grassroots movement started to revive the show.

The buzz reached TV and streaming networks, and I hear Sony TV started fielding incoming calls, with multiple outlets interested in picking up Good Girls Revolt. I hear that Calvo and the rest of the series’ original producing team are on board, and a pitch was put together for a second season, which I hear won’t necessarily be a formal second season, picking up where Season 1 left off, but a series in the same setting with the same characters and the same subject matter that would be tailored to the individual network that picks up the show.

Because Good Girls Revolt was canceled so long time ago, the studio doesn’t have deals with the cast but they all have been active on social media, tweeting in support of the show and expressing desire to come back, so the actors are expected to rejoin if the show is resurrected.

I hear the networks that will be pitched on Good Girls Revolt will include Amazon, which was the show’s original home. The streaming service now has a new head of scripted series, Sharon Tal Yguado, who succeeded Price.

The cancellation of Good Girls Revolt was somewhat surprising as the series launched to solid reviews and ranked as one of Amazon’s biggest series ever among female viewers.In Women 18-49, Good Girls Revolt delivered the second biggest debut season for an Amazon original series only behind flagship drama Man In the High Castle and its completion rate in the female demo was 80%.

Calvo had said publicly that Price did not care for the show and had not watched the first season when he decided not to order a second. Sony TV tried hard shopping the series elsewhere following the December 2016 cancelation but couldn’t find a buyer at the time.

Inspired by the landmark sexual discrimination case chronicled in Lynn Povich’s book, Good Girls Revolt is set in 1969. It follows a group of young female researchers at “News of the Week,” who ask to be treated fairly as they are being harassed and not allowed to become reporters. The women end up filing a lawsuit seeking equal treatment.

The series starred Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, Erin Darke, Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Parrish, Jim Belushi, Joy Bryant and Grace Gummer. Calvo executive produced with Lynda Obst, Darlene Hunt, Don Kurt and Jeff Okin.