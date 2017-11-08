Former STX marketing guru Jack Pan has been named President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing at Global Road Entertainment. This news comes in the wake of the departure of Open Road marketing boss Loren Schwartz as well as CEO Tom Ortenberg. Schwartz had been in his post since April.

STX

In his new role, Pan will oversee and implement marketing strategies for all theatrical film titles distributed by Global Road across all windows in the U.S. and in China, as well as guiding all international partners on their marketing plans. Pan will report to Rob Friedman, Global Road’s chairman and CEO, who made the announcement today. The two previously worked together at Summit Entertainment.

“I have known Jack for many years and he has proven time and again to be a savvy marketer that not only understands the strategy and building blocks necessary to launch an effective campaign, but he possesses the ability to successfully market to established and prospective audiences,” said Friedman in a statement. “Additionally, his skill at managing multiple campaigns in different mediums will be a great asset to the Global Road team as we continue to evolve content production and distribution, both of which require nimble, forward-thinking marketing combined with the best, time-tested practices from today.”

Pan added, “I’m incredibly honored and excited by the opportunity to re-unite with Rob in building the next version of a modern content studio that reflects all the dynamic changes happening in the world today. When considering the many options before me, it was clear that the chance to team up with a visionary leader and a human being of exceptional integrity leads to the most rewarding challenges and experiences in work and in life.”

Pan has two decades of industry marketing experience under his belt. At STX Entertainment, he was involved with the studio’s launch and their pics The Gift and Bad Moms. Prior to STX, Pan served as EVP Worldwide Theatrical Marketing at Summit, where he oversaw the Twilight and Divergent campaigns as well as Now You See Me, Red and the Oscar best picture winner The Hurt Locker.

Before Summit, Pan was at Disney for 10 years in marketing and distribution working on more than 135 titles including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Chronicles of Narnia, National Treasure, Wall-E, Cars, Finding Nemo and Monsters, Inc.

Last month, Tang Media Partners Entertainment announced it rebranded as Global Road Entertainment. The new company encompasses the former brands Open Road Films, IM Global and IM Global Television; and all of the company’s related third-party sales activities.