Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) will host next week’s Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Taylor Swift.

The booking was unveiled on SNL tonight.

After Girls Trip and Keanu, Haddish is set to star in the upcoming TBS sitcom The Last O.G. along with ex-SNLer Tracy Morgan. She’ll also co-star with Kevin Hart in the 2018 Night School, reteaming with Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee.