UPDATED, 4:39 PM: HBO’s Girls has ended, but Hollywood’s sexual assault and harassment scandal certainly has not. The latest accusation comes today from actress Aurora Perrineau, who says former Girls writer/EP Murray Miller sexually assaulted her in 2012 when she was 17.

Girls co-showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner defended Murray in a statement to Deadline, saying in part: “During every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller.” Read their full statement below.

Sgt. Salvador Rios of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s told Deadline that Perrineau filed a sexual assault complaint against Miller today at its West Hollywood Station. The case will be turned over the LAPD for an investigation.

Through his lawyer, Miller denied the allegations.

“Mr. Miller categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims,” attorney Matthew Wallerstein said in a statement to Deadline. “After being contacted several weeks ago by lawyers who — on Ms. Perrineau’s behalf — sought substantial monetary damages from him, Mr. Miller’s legal team gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims. Only after her demands for money were rebuffed did Ms. Perrineau go to the police. Mr. Miller looks forward to sharing all evidence and information with any and all authorities seeking the truth in this matter.”

Reached by Deadline, HBO had no comment on the matter. Its comedy Girls, from creator-writer-star Lena Dunham, wrapped its six-season run in April.

Before Girls, Miller was a writer-producer on the Fox animated series American Dad! and King of the Hill. He also worked on the network’s mid-2000s Pamela Anderson comedy Stacked.

Perrineau’s credits include Passengers, Jem and the Holograms and some upcoming features. She is the daughter of actors Harold and Brittany Perrineau.

Here is the full statement from Dunham and Konner :

“During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It’s a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate. But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”

News of the police report first was reported by The Wrap.