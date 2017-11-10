Gina Rodriguez, the Golden Globe-winning star of Jane the Virgin, has split with her agency APA and is nearing an exit with her management company Primary Wave. It’s unclear whether her departure from APA is related to the sexual harassment scandal at the agency involving agent Tyler Grasham, who has been fired.

We hear that Rodriguez’s exit is impending from Primary Wave, where she was managed by David Guillod. The co-CEO resigned this past weekend in the wake of sexual assault allegations made against him by actress Jessica Barth.

APA fired agent Grasham last month after multiple accusations of sexual harassment emerged. Some of Grasham’s young clients including Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce also left the agency. Rodriguez was not a Grasham client.

We hear that Rodriguez is not currently taking meetings for a new agency.