Star Trek icon George Takei has respond to an accusation of sexual assault made against him by a former model and actor who alleged an incident at Takei’s home in 1981. In a series of tweets this morning, Takei writes that the events “simply did not occur.” He adds that he does not remember Scott R Brunton, who made the allegations in a THR interview which ran on Friday. “I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them,” Takei continues to his 2.79M followers.

Takei, who played Mr Sulu on the original Star Trek, and who is also an author, producer and social activist, writes, “I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment.”

“Right now it is a he said/he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago,” he continues. “But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

Brunton accused Takei of “groping at my crotch and trying to get my underwear off” while he was passed out at the star’s home. He said he “pushed him off” and left Takei’s house, claiming also to have met Takei for coffee years later, but not discussing the incident with Takei.

Here are Takei’s tweets this morning:

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. /5 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017