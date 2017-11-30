Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush vigorously denied any “inappropriate behavior” during an Australian stage production of the Shakespeare play King Lear.

The Sydney Theatre Company said it received a complaint of alleged misconduct that occurred for months during the production, which ended in January 2016, The Daily Mail reported, citing the Daily Telegraph in Sydney.

Rush’s lawyers issued a statement expressing frustration at being unable to learn details of the allegations, so they could more fully respond beyond a generic statement that the actor “abhors any form of maltreatment.”

“I asked why the information was being withheld, and why, according to standard theatre practice, the issue had not been raised with me during the production via stage management, the director, my fellow actors or anyone at management level,” Rush said. “However, no response was forthcoming.”

The theater company said the person who lodged the complaint requested anonymity, so it would provide no further details. Lawyers criticized the company for choosing to “smear his name and unjustifiably damage his reputation in this way.”