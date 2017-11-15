Gary Oldman, most certainly in the awards-season mix with his starring role as Winston Churchill in Focus Features’ Darkest Hour, will be this year’s recipient of the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. The award will be presented February 2 during the 33rd edition of the fest, which runs January 31-February 10.

Darkest Hour Focus Features

Darkest Hour, directed by Joe Wright, follows Churchill in the early days of World War II, as the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly appointed British Prime Minister who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight on against incredible odds. It hits theaters November 22, 2017.

“Gary Oldman has dazzled audiences for decades with an array of brilliant performances,” Maltin said in announcing the award today. “With Darkest Hour, he has once again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with, and a true master of his craft.”

Denzel Washington was given the Modern Master Award last year.