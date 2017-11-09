Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman Gal Gadot will receive the Rising Star Award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on Jan. 2. The festival runs from Jan. 4-15.

Past recipients of the Rising Star Award – Actress include Ruth Negga, Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick and Dakota Fanning.

“Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman showed us a strong, capable, poised, curious and compassionate character, and her performance has been universally praised, resonating with audiences everywhere. Gal plays the immortal warrior so well, and the film’s themes are especially apt for today, empowering all types of people— women and men, young and old — the world over,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner in a statement.

Wonder Woman stands as the highest grossing live action film by a female director, Patty Jenkins, with $821.8M at the worldwide box office. The DC pic’s $103.3M domestic opening also marked the highest three-day ever at the box office for a movie by a female director. Gadot can be seen next in Warner Bros.’/DC’s Justice League on Nov. 17 which is poised to make in excess of $100M during its first weekend. Through ten film credits, Gadot’s films have racked up close to $4 billion at the global box office.

Gadot was born in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel. In 2004, she was crowned Miss Israel; then, like all Israeli citizens, went on to serve two years in the Israel Defense Forces. She studied at IDC Herzliya College before pursuing modeling and acting. While cultivating TV work both in Israel and the U.S., Gadot made her film debut in Fast & Furious, as well as its sequels Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, also performing her own stunts. Her previous credits include Date Night, Knight and Day, Kicking Out Shoshana, Triple 9, Criminal, Keeping Up with the Joneses and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.