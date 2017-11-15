Rumors swirled over the weekend that Gal Gadot would not sign on the dotted line for Wonder Woman 2 if Brett Ratner was involved. Deadline cleared up this noise Monday: Gadot was already committed to Wonder Woman 2, and Ratner’s RatPac Dune isn’t committed to co-finance the sequel.

During an appearance today on Today to promote this weekend’s release of Justice League, Savannah Guthrie asked whether she was making such demands, after Ratner had been accused by several women of sexual harassment in a Los Angeles Times report November 1.

Ratner subsequently said he was stepping back from Warner Bros; the studio moved fast to end its relationship with the producer-financier.

“At the end of the day, a lot has been written about my views and the way that I feel, and everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything,” Gadot told Guthrie. “But the truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, and they all echo the same sentiments. Everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out.”

Justice League opens Friday and is expected to rake in $325 million-$355 million globally in its first weekend at the box office.

