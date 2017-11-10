FX Networks, which has been Louis C.K.’s home for the past eight years, just issued a statement in response to the New York Times article that revealed multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the stand-up comedian and TV series creator-director.

“We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today,” the company said. “The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

I hear that for now, there are no plans for any of C.K.’s current series to be taken off the air/digital platforms or stop production, with business continuing as usual while FX is investigating.

Louis C.K. has emerged as the most prolific producer at FX Prods. where his company Pig Newton has been under an overall deal since 2013.

While his own series, the Peabody Award-winning Louie, has been on a self-imposed hiatus, C.K. via Pig Newton is executive producing four other series, most of which he also co-created.

That includes FX comedies Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis and Better Things starring Pamela Adlon; Amazon’s One Mississippi, starring Tig Notaro; and TBS’ upcoming animated comedy The Cops, on which C.K. is slated to voice one of the leads. While One Mississippi is awaiting word on a third-season renewal, Baskets and Better Things both have been renewed, and all three shows have been very well received by critics.

“Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. is one of the most honest and respected comedic voices of his generation, finding success in both television and film as well as the live stage,” his bio on FX’s site reads.