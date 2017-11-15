FX has put in development Crimetown, based on the popular podcast from The Jinx duo Marc Smerling and Zac Stuart-Pontier, with Hidden Figures and St. Vincent helmer Ted Melfi attached to direct and executive produce.

Written by Smerling and Stuart-Pontier, the Crimetown TV project is a story of organized crime and municipal corruption in Providence, RI. Smerling and Stuart-Pontier executive produce with Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, along with Melfi.

Produced by Gimlet Media, Crimetown is a serial documentary podcast about the ways organized crime has shaped particular American cities. It was released in November 2016. Smerling and Stuart-Pontier host.

