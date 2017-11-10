FX Networks and FX Production are ending their long association with Louis C.K. after he admitted to exposing himself to several women. Here is the just-released statement:

Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops. Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement. FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case.

The statement comes just hours after C.K. admitted that the sexual misconduct allegations made by five women in The New York Times yesterday are, in fact, true. “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” C.K. wrote, in part, in his statement. “And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

Earlier today, Netflix announced it would not to go forward with a planned stand-up comedy special with the comic, a move that follows HBO’s announcement that it had dropped the comic from its A Night of Too Many Stars special. TBS has suspended production on the C.K. animated series The Cops.

By mid-afternoon, C.K. had lost both his management company and publicists when 3 Arts Management announced it had terminated its relationship with the comic, and publicist Kovert Creative confirmed that the agency was no longer representing him. His former rep Lewis Kay also tweeted he was dropping the actor.