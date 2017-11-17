In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, FX has bought a pitch for Highway 59, a drama series based on Attica Locke’s new novel Bluebird, Bluebird from 3 Arts Entertainment.

The book, set in Locke’s native East Texas, is the first of a trilogy published by Little Brown Company.

Locke will write the series adaptation of her novel, which centers on Darren Mathews, a black Texas Ranger who knows too well that when it comes to law and order, East Texas plays by its own rules. Deeply ambivalent about growing up black in the lone star state, he was the first in his family to get as far away from Texas as he could. Until duty called him home. When his allegiance to his roots puts his job in jeopardy, he travels up Highway 59 to the small town of Lark, where two murders–a black lawyer from Chicago and a local white woman–have stirred up a hornet’s nest of resentment. Darren must solve the crimes–and save himself in the process–before Lark’s long-simmering racial fault lines erupt.

Locke executive produces with 3 Arts’ Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson and Will Rowbotham.

Bluebird, Bluebird is a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice and was recently named as one of the top 10 thrillers/mysteries by the Washington Post.

Locke’s first novel, Black Water Rising, was nominated for a 2010 Edgar Award and an NAACP Image Award. Locke was a fellow at the Sundance Institute’s Feature Filmmakers Lab and has written scripts for Paramount, Warner Bros., Disney, 20th Century Fox, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, HBO, and DreamWorks. She’s repped by 3 Arts, WME and Myman Greenspan.