Fans of Fuller House will be happy to hear that they won’t have to wait much longer for the second half of season 3. Actress Candace Cameron Bure took to Twitter to announce that the Netflix family comedy will be returning December 22 just in time for holiday binge-watching.

Bure reveals that there will be nine more episodes and addresses some of the cliffhangers from the first half of the season — but she keeps her cards close to her chest. The biggest question left for fans was what will happen in the love triangle between D.J. (Bure), Steve (Scott Weinger), and Matt (John Brotherton). Who is she going to choose (if she even chooses anyone at all)? I guess we’ll have to wait until December 22.