“Am I going to hell?” says Jason Momoa’s fur-covered Declan Harp, trudging across a bitter, snowy landscape so cold you can feel it just watching. But hell? No, just the second season of Netflix’s Frontier.

The new season bows November 24, with all episodes available for streaming.

Says Netflix about the return: In this epic second season, the frontier expands with spectacular new views of the northern wilderness, and new players entering the ruthless game in the quest for power and wealth – pushing everyone to either embrace unknown alliances or arm themselves against them.

Fort James is left in chaos after Michael Smyth (Landon Liboiron), Sokanon (Jessica Matten), and Grace Emberly (Zoe Boyle) detonated a munitions magazine, leaving Declan Harp (Jason Momoa) to slip through the hangman’s noose.

With Harp gone, the Black Wolf Company is fractured and no one knows if Harp survived or not… but Lord Benton (Alun Armstrong) is not taking any chances; he offers a dead-or-alive bounty for Harp, unleashing a dangerous threat to Harp and his allies. Meanwhile in the burgeoning city of Montréal, the power dynamic of the trade is in flux, as serious battle lines are drawn between Elizabeth Carruthers (Katie McGrath) and Samuel Grant (Shawn Doyle).

Watch the new trailer above.