EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has secured North American rights to Domenica Cameron-Scorsese’s Almost Paris. The family dramedy, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, marks the directorial debut for Cameron-Scorsese, daughter of Hollywood heavyweight Martin Scorsese. Written by Wally Marzano-Lesnevich, the film is set for a day-and-date theatrical and digital release on January 9.

Marzano-Lesnevich also stars in the film as a former banker who returns to his hometown in the wake of the mortgage-lending crisis. Faced with those he left behind and the impact of his actions, he learns to show up and give back to those he loves in ways that are priceless.

Susan Varon, Adam LeFevre, Adrian Martinez, Abigail Hawk and Michael Sorvino co-star.

Sorvino and Marzano-Lesnevich produced the pic under Robot and the Alb, with Lisa G. Black of Garnet Girl, Gary Pastore of Willow Creek Entertainment and executive producers Cynthia and Tom Rosicki.

The deal was negotiated by Eduardo Panizzo from Coffee & Cigarettes on behalf of the filmmakers and by Miguel Johnson on behalf of Freestyle.