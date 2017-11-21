HBO has given the green light to Mexico City: Only Good Things Happen, a half-hour Spanish-language comedy pilot from Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Más Mejor.

Co-written by Armisen, Ana Fabrega (The Chris Gethard Show) and Julio Torres (Saturday Night Live), the comedy, set in a dreamy version of present day Mexico City, follows a group of friends obsessed with horror films and monster makeup. Armisen, Febrega and Torres also have series regular roles. Fernando Frias is set to direct the Spanish-language pilot. Additional casting is underway, primarily out of Mexico.

Armisen and Michaels executive produce with Andrew Singer. Fabrega Torres co-executive produces with Alice Mathias. Broadway Video produces in association with Más Mejor, its Latino-focused comedy studio and network it launched with NBCUniversal Telemundo.

Armisen currently stars in and produces Portlandia, which will wrap its eighth and final season in 2018 on IFC. Armisen also stars with fellow SNL alum Maya Rudolph in Tong Wars, a drama from filmmaker Wong Kar-wai and Homicide creator Paul Attanasio, which received a straight-to-series order at Amazon.

Armisen is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorneys Jared Levine and Corinne Farley. Torres is with 3 Arts and UTA. Fabrega is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment.