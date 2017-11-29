Showtime is bringing back comedy series SMILF for a second season. Production on Season 2 will begin next year.

Created, starring and executive produced by Frankie Shaw, SMILF has been well-received by critics and a breakout hit for the premium cabler since its November 5 premiere. The series, produced by ABC Signature Studios, debuted with the biggest premiere week audience for a new Showtime comedy since 2012, and had its best total night this week since the series premiere. SMILF, which airs Sundays at 8:30 PM, also has given Jay Pharaoh starrer White Famous a boost in its 8 PM slot. There has been no renewal decision yet on White Famous.

Showtime

Based on Shaw’s 2015 Sundance Film Festival Short Film jury-award winner, SMILF is a raw, honest look at the life of a 20-something single mom. The series also stars Rosie O’Donnell in her first series regular TV role.

The season one finale will air on New Year’s Eve, December 31 at 10 PM ET/PT, with a special preview available online and On Demand on Friday, December 29.

“From its first episode, the refreshingly honest point of view of SMILF broke through with audiences, the press and on social media,” said Gary Levine, President of Programming, Showtime Networks. “Frankie Shaw is a creative force to be reckoned with and we love having her on Showtime. Her show is funny and forthright, pointed and poignant, irreverent and relevant, all at once. We can’t wait to see where Frankie takes SMILF next season.”