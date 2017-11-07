Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey on Tuesday became the latest Republican Congressman to announce he will not seek re-election, which was covered by cable news outlets keeping a GOP ta-ta tally as part of their coverage of party leader, President Donald Trump.

After insisting his decision is not health-related, and boasting he is confident his constituents would have re-elected him, LoBiondo complained about the polarization of politics in Washington.

“As some of my closest colleagues have also come to realize, those of us who came to Congress to change Washington for the better through good governance are now the outliers,” he complained.

“In legislating, we previously fought against allowing the perfect to become the enemy of the good. Today a vocal and obstinate minority within both parties has hijacked good legislation in pursuit of no legislation.”

“Our nation is now consumed by increasing political polarization; there is no longer middle ground to honestly debate issues and put forward solutions,” he said.

LoBiondo, serving his 12th term, voted against the House’s Trumpcare bill and has declined to support his party’s new tax-reform plan.