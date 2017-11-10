Netflix is continuing its relationship with French comedy star Gad Elmaleh, greenlighting the humorist’s first original series Huge in France, as well as an English language stand-up special, for premiere worldwide on the internet TV network.

Co-created, executive produced and starring Elmaleh, Huge In France, a half-hour comedy inspired by Elmaleh’s life and career, follows his move from France to the United States. Showrunners Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel (The D-Train, The Grinder) also serve as co-creators and executive producers on the eight-episode series.

The logline: Gad is a hugely famous comedian… In France. At an emotional crossroads, he leaves it all behind and moves to Los Angeles in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged, comedy hating, 16-year-old male model son. Sadly he’ll have to do it without a single celebrity perk.

The series marks the continuation of the relationship between Netflix and Elmaleh, which began in January 2017 with the premiere of Gad Gone Wild, and will now include both Huge in France and Elmaleh’s new English language stand-up special next year.

Said Gad who is now touring the U.S. with his English-language stand-up act, “I’m so happy and inspired by this opportunity and could not feel more proud to be part of the Netflix family. This project is incredibly personal to me but more importantly it has such a universal theme that I can’t wait to share with the world. Let’s be real, getting my own series and a second stand-up special is really the only way I can stay in the U.S legally”.

The Moroccan-born Elmaleh is a household name in France, known equally for his stand-up and feature film work. His credits include 1998’s Train Of Life; smash comedy sequel Would I Lie To You? 2; Priceless with Audrey Tautou; Francis Veber’s The Valet; and Coco which he also directed in 2009. U.S. credits include Steven Spielberg’s The Adventures Of Tintin; Woody Allen’s Midnight In Paris and Adam Sandler’s Jack And Jill.

“We are thrilled to be working with the incredibly talented comedian and humorist Gad Elmaleh on his first English-language series. Gad is a renowned French comedy star whose humor, charisma, and talent will continue to cross borders and resonate with audiences around the world” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. “With this new series, Gad and showrunners Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel are creating a unique half-hour comedy series that will provide a lot of laughs in any language.”