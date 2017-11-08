As merger talk continues to percolate throughout the media business, 21st Century Fox reported solid results in its fiscal first quarter, with revenue climbing 8% to $7 billion, ahead of Wall Street estimates, and adjusted net was 49 cents a share, down from 51 cents in the year-ago period. The adjusted earnings figure matched estimates.

Double-digit affiliate revenue gains in the period “demonstrate our strength in the dynamic global market for distinctive video brands and content, across both established distributors and new entrants,” said executive chairmen Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch in the official earnings release. “We delivered top-line growth at all of our businesses, backed by stand-out storytelling, sports and news, as well as a product focus that will drive greater consumption and compelling opportunities for financial returns on our content investment.”

Execs discussed the results in detail with Wall Street analysts during a conference call, per usual, but kept the call to just 35 minutes and pre-emptively announced at the outset that they would not address “press speculation.”

It was disclosed this week that Fox was approached by Disney about the latter’s interest in acquiring film and TV assets excluding news, sports and broadcast TV, setting off waves of media merger handicapping. The company is also participating in U.K. reviews of its $14 billion-plus bid for the controlling portion of pay-TV power Sky that it does not already own.