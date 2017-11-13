Fox is developing a remake of Asian singing competition The Masked Singer – its latest shiny-floor entertainment format. I have learned that the network is developing and casting a U.S version of the format with Smart Dog Media, the production company run by former NBC reality chief Craig Plestis, who has produced long-running game show Minute to Win It with Guy Fieri and Syfy’s Robot Combat League.

The Masked Singer is a celebrity singing gameshow with a twist: Contestants wear elaborate masks and costumes to conceal their identity.

MBCentertainment via YouTube

The show sees celebrities, including actors, musicians and comedians, face off head-to-head in a series of singing competitions. As they sing, a panel of judges and viewers are guessing who is behind the mask as they vote for the winner. As contestants are eliminated, their true identities are revealed and they are unmasked on stage. The battles rage on until there is only one masked singer left standing.

The format originally aired in Korea via Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation and has been remade for China’s Jiangsu Television, Thailand’s Workpoint TV and Vietnam’s HTV7.

Paradigm Talent Agency, which represents Plestis and Smart Dog Media, brokered the format deal.

It is the latest international singing contest adapted by Fox; last year, the network picked up The Four from Armoza Formats. The ITV Entertainment-produced show, which is set to launch in 2018, cuts to the chase and focuses on four finalists. The Four was described by Fox alternative entertainment president Rob Wade as the most “pure, clean format” for a singing competition he’s ever seen, calling it “Game of Thrones with better singing and less nudity.”