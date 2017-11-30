After Matt Lauer was fired from NBC after sexual harassment allegations, numerous figures in media reacted, but it was Geraldo Rivera’s tweets that raised some eyebrows. Fox News said they were “troubled” by his comments.
In a series of tweets, Rivera referred to the news industry as a “flirty” business and appeared to defend Lauer to which Fox News responded in a statement obtained by Deadline: “Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of Fox News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”
Rivera referred to Lauer as a gentleman and went to say that “News is a flirty business & it seems like [the] current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it [with] predation.”
He adds that harassment “shouldn’t be used to get even w bad bosses or hated ex’s.”
Since his string of highly criticized tweets, Rivera took to Twitter to clarify his statements saying, “I didn’t sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem long hidden.” He adds, “Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them. Often victims are too frightened to come forward in a timely fashion. I humbly apologize.