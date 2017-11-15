EXCLUSIVE: DeVon Franklin and Holly Carter have partnered to develop and produce Music To My Ears, an original live-action and animated hybrid musical for 20th Century Fox’s newly created Fox Family division. Michael Elliot (Like Mike) will write the script. The project is based on an idea by Carter and story by Elliot, and it will mix live-action, animation and gospel music to tell the story of a young girl who needs a miracle. Little does she know her guardian angel is in need of one too. The two of them team up to compete in a music competition that helps them save her grandfather’s community center.

Franklin will produce under his Franklin Entertainment shingle, which has a first-look deal at 20th Century Fox. Carter will produce through her Relevé Entertainment. Vanessa Morrison and Nate Hopper will oversee the project for Fox Family.

It is another inspirational faith-based project for Franklin, who has upcoming the animated film The Star, which will be released November 17 and tells the story of Jesus Christ’s birth, from the animals’ perspective, featuring the voices of Gina Rodriguez, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Kristen Chenoweth, and Kelly Clarkson. He is coming off the Jennifer Garner Queen Latifah sleeper Miracles From Heaven and Franklin is also percolating The Impossible and reboots of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe at Sony and Cooley High with Common at MGM.

Carter’s upcoming faith-based projects include a team up with Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere on the Bible-themed drama The Scroll for Fox, and Revival, a modern musical adaption of the gospel of John.

Franklin is repped by CAA and attorney John Meigs at Hansen Jacobsen; Carter is repped by Darrell Miller of Fox Rothschild and ICM Partners; Elliot is repped by Marcy Morris and Adam Cooper at Jackoway Tyerman.