Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Off-Site, an hourlong adventure drama from 20th Century Fox TV and Len Wiseman’s studio-based Sketch Films.

Off-Site will be written by Aaron Berg from a story he co-wrote with Wiseman, who is set to direct. It’s about a former “chaos agent” for the CIA who’s recruited by a UN investigator to help recover a missing artifact that surprisingly contains clues to a mythical reservoir said to be overflowing with an incredibly rare and immensely valuable fossil fuel, instantly igniting a pulse-pounding chase across the desert. While needing to put differences aside and work together, the pair develop a fun-to-watch banter as they discover new things about each other.

“It’s a new approach to the traditional adventure genre,” Wiseman said. “No archaeologists or treasure hunters, we’re trying something very different. It’s a really fun story.”

Berg executive produces with Sketch Films’ Wiseman and Kaley Smalley. The studio is 20th TV, where Wiseman is under an overall deal.

As part of that pact, Wiseman serves as an executive producer on the studio’s new Marvel Fox drama series The Gifted after directing the key second episode of the series. He has the distinction of having all pilots he has directed go to series: Hawaii Five-0, Sleepy Hollow (which he also co-created), Lucifer and A.P.B. He also served as an executive producer on the last three series.

Outside of his 20th TV deal, Wiseman is prepping an Underworld TV series based on the popular action horror movie franchise he originated for the premium cable/digital space.

In features, Wiseman, who helmed Live Free or Die Hard, is set to direct the next installment in the Die Hard franchise. He is repped by CAA and attorney Howard Abramson.