Fox has given a script commitment with significant penalty to Model Minorities, a single-camera comedy from Fresh Off The Boat co-executive producer Sanjay Shah, Portlandia and Baskets co-creator, executive producer and director Jonathan Krisel and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Shah, Model Minorities is a stereotype-busting comedy that follows a highly educated but struggling Indian-American who moves in with his uneducated, but rich, immigrant cousin.

Fox

Shah will executive produce with the husband-and-wife duo Krisel and Danica Radovanov. 20th Century Fox TV, where Shah is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Shah, who was a stand-up comedian, got his writing start on the Fox/20th TV animated comedy series King of the Hill. He was a co-executive producer on the Fox/20th TV comedy series Enlisted before joining ABC/20th TV’s Fresh Off the Boat, from creator/showrunner Nahnatchka Khan.

Shah, whose series credits include Comedy Central’s South Park and ABC’s Cougar Town, also writes for Vice.com. He is repped by UTA and attorney Ken Richman.