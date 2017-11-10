Former Mad Men writer Kater Gordon has accused series creator Matthew Weiner of sexual harassment for a comment he made to her in 2008 when she was working on the show.

Gordon, who was 27 at the time, alleges that Weiner told her that she owed it to him to let him see her naked, according to a report published Thursday in The Information. Gordon told the publication her confidence was shaken by the incident and she hasn’t worked in television since.

Weiner made the alleged comment late one night when they were working on a script for that season’s finale, Gordon told the publication. She was fired a year later, which prompted media to speculate on the reasons, since she had just shared an Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Emmy in 2009 with Weiner.

“I had the Emmy, but instead of being able to use that as a launch pad for the rest of my career, it became an anchor because I felt I had to answer to speculative stories in the press,” she told The Information. “I eventually walked away instead of fighting back.”

Gordon said at the time of the incident, she froze but tried to brush off the comment. The two continued to work together that night to finish writing the episode.

In response to the allegation, a rep for Weiner told The Information, “Mr. Weiner spent eight to ten hours a day writing dialogue aloud with Miss Gordon, who started on ‘Mad Men’ as his writers assistant. He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague.”

Weiner is currently in production on his new series The Romanoffs at Amazon, whose head Roy Price recently resigned over sexual harassment allegations. The Romanoffs was originally a co-production with Amazon and The Weinstein Company, but is now produced solely by Amazon after the streaming company severed ties with TWC in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal against Harvey Weinstein. Amazon declined comment on the sexual harassment allegations against Weiner.

When Gordon began working on the show, she would transcribe Weiner’s writing, which he famously dictates, in addition to doing research for the writers and compiling outlines of scripts — but she was also encouraged to pitch ideas, she said. “I felt excited to be able to be so close to making — what I thought at the time — was such a great show. And he championed me. It was extremely satisfying,” she said.

Gordon, who now lives in the Bay Area, began her TV career as a personal assistant to Weiner, then was promoted to Weiner’s writing assistant and eventually staff writer. She says the Weiner incident has inspired her to launch Modern Alliance, a non-profit organization aimed at changing perceptions around sexual harassment.