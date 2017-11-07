The first trailer for Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment’s Forever My Girl has been released and it has enough small-town charm and Southern romance to win your heart.

Based on the novel by Heidi McLaughlin, the film stars Alex Roe (Rings, Hot Summer Nights) and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, La La Land). When country music superstar Liam Page (Roe) returns to his hometown, he runs into Josie (Rothe), the bride he left at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. Their relationship was left unresolved as he never got over her or forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised. While there for the funeral of his high school best friend, he is faced with the consequences of all that he left behind.

Written and directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf, the movie opens will be released wide in theaters on January 19, 2018. The movie features music written for the film by Brett Boyett. Forever My Girl marks the seventh collaboration between Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment. The two companies previously worked on the Academy Award-nominated Albert Nobbs and Biutiful.