EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features and Don Handfield’s shingle Motor have jointly acquired the rights to John Elder Robison’s book Switched on: A Memoir of Brain Change and Emotional Awakening to develop. Emma Frost (The White Queen and The White Princess) is adapting the book.

Handfield, producer of The Founder starring Michael Keaton, will produce and Focus president of production Josh McLaughlin is the executive in charge of production. McLaughlin and Handfield previously worked together on Kill The Messenger starring Jeremy Renner.

Switched On: A Memoir of Brain Change and Emotional Awakening is the extraordinary story of the experimental new brain therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), that dramatically changed both the life and mind of New York Times bestselling author and advocate for the neurologically diverse Robison.

The memoir has been described by Dr. Temple Grandin—leading autism author and speaker—as “a mind-blowing book that will force you to ask deep questions about what is important in life.”

“John’s story is so timely and touching, it’s a privilege to be able to partner with Focus to bring this incredible true story to life. Emma Frost is such a terrific and sought after writer and we are delighted to have her voice behind this project,” said Handfield.

