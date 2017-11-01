MTV has released the first trailer for Floribama Shore, the followup series to its blockbuster hit Shore franchise.

As Deadline exclusively reported, the Viacom network is bringing back its signature franchise, with the eight-episode reality series set to premiere November 27.

From SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions, Floribama Shore moves south from Jersey to the Florida Panhandle. It tells the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer. And party they do, as you’ll see in the trailer.

The network also is coming off its hit summer reality series Siesta Key, which ranks as MTV’s top performing new series since the summer of 2014, averaging a 1.07 rating among adults P18-34 in Live+3 data. It was the top original cable series in its Monday 10 PM time period in the young demo. Its success spawned an additional eight-episode order, scheduled to premiere in winter 2018.

Floribama Shore premieres Monday, November 27 at 10 PM ET/PT on MTV and will begin airing internationally in December.

495 Prods’ Salsano and Drew Tappon serve as executive producers of Floribama Shore Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French serve as executive producers for MTV.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.