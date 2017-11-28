Monday’s 10 PM premiere of MTV’s Jersey Shore followup Floribama Shore drew 846,000 total viewers in Live+same day with a .94 rating in the core P18-34 demo. That marks MTV’s biggest new series launch in three years among P18-34 and second biggest in total viewers. It also qualifies as a top 5 new unscripted cable launch of 2017. The second episode of Floribama Shore followed at 11 PM with a .87 (P18-34), retaining a strong 93% of its lead-in.

The Floribama Shore debut, which included an announcement of a new Jersey Shore series with the original cast, Jersey Shore Vacation, was boosted by the return of Teen Mom OG, which opened at 9 PM with a 1.25 (P18-34), up 19% vs the previous season average and the biggest Teen Mom debut in three seasons, according to the network and Nielsen.

MTV is now in its fifth consecutive month of ratings growth, its best streak in six years.

Set in the Florida Panhandle, Floribama Shore is the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer.