The Flash star Grant Gustin is the latest to weigh in amid the recent sexual harassment allegations against show executive producer Andrew Kreisberg and his subsequent suspension.

Gustin’s comments follow those of Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and Arrow‘s Emily Bett Rickards.

Gustin writes in part, “Hearing of different men, again and again. especially in the industry I work in, treating women as if they are less than, and both physically and emotionally abusing them has become a daily occurrence. This is not OK. This cannot become our new normal.” You can read his statement in full below: