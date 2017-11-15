Five Points has rounded out cast for the new 10-episode original drama series on .

Ray Cham Jr., Trey Curtis, Nathaniel Potvin, Jake Walker and Spence Moore II are set for the series created and written by Adam Giaudrone (Being Mary Jane, Black Lightning). The new cast members talk about their roles on Facebook Live. You can watch below.

Starring Madison Pettis and Hayley Kiyoko, Five Points follows five students at a South Side Chicago high school who each experience a life-changing event from a different point of view.

Indigenous Media and Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street are producing. Executive producers are Jon Avnet (Black Swan, Fried Green Tomatoes, Risky Business), Rodrigo Garcia (In Treatment, Albert Nobbs, Mother & Child), Jake Avnet (60 Second Docs, Sickhouse) and Kerry Washington (Confirmation). Three-time Emmy-winning producer/director Thomas Carter (Save the Last Dance, Coach Carter, Roots) will direct the ten-episode series which begins production this week. Giaudrone and Carter will also serve as executive producers. Sage Scroope and Ben Fast will also produce for Indigenous.