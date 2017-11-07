The upcoming Danny A. Abeckaser film First We Take Brooklyn is set to be released with the launch of 2B Films new distribution division. The gritty drama is directed, co-written and stars Abeckaser as well as Harvey Keitel and AnnaLynne McCord.

The New York-set film is cut from the same cloth as American Gangster and A Bronx Tale, First We Take Brooklyn follows Mikki Levy (Abecksaer), who is serving a life sentence in one of Israel’s toughest prisons. When’s he’s released early on a technicality, Mikki moves to New York hoping for a fresh start. Living with his uncle in a Brooklyn, the harsh reality of life as an ex-con sets in and he gets dragged into a brutal turf war with the Russian mob forcing him to revisit his dark past and the survival skills he learned in prison. Mikki aggressively ascends the ranks of the underworld, but his tenacious drive may be the cause of his demise.

The film marks Abecksaer’s directorial debut and also stars Charlotte McKinney, Edoardo Ballerini and Kathrine Narducci. The film was co-written by producer Jon Carlo.

“This has been a long time passion project with lots of blood, sweat, and tears behind it, and therefore I am so beyond excited for it to finally be ready for release,” said Abecksaer. “Being born in Israel and raised in Brooklyn, I knew these kinds of characters my entire life, it’s my DNA, so I was determined to direct this film to properly bring these incredible people to life through incredible actors, and see the vision to fruition.”

Watch the trailer for the film below.