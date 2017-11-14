American Made executive producer Johnny Lin’s Filmula and 3 Arts Entertainment are teaming to develop undercover agent Edward Follis’ memoir The Dark Art: My Undercover Life in Narco-Terrorism for television.

The story details Follis’ 27 years in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and his pursuit of the world’s most dangerous narco-terrorists.

While undercover, Follis, a member of the DEA “Possible Club,” developed relationships with international kingpins and operatives for Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Shan United Army, and the Mexican Federation of cartels. In The Dark Art, Follis tells the story of each of these operations, documenting how the DEA took down top drug traffickers by analyzing and copying their very own strategies.

Lin will co-produce with Richard Abate and Michael Rotenberg of 3Arts Entertainment.

“After the success of the book, I’m enthralled by the fact that Johnny is going to be producing my life story and turning it into a TV series,” said Follis. “Johnny has the necessary education of DEA as he was chosen to be one of 30 members in the DEA Citizens’ Academy and also toured our headquarters in Virginia, Quantico’s training center, the fusion center where agencies trade information. On top of it he, along with DEA, flew to Columbia to witness our system in action. I believe in Johnny’s creative ability to assemble a team to move this story forward onto the screen.”

Follis was a script contributor and set consultant for Oliver Stone’s Savages and subject of Malcolm Gladwell’s Mirror Stage.

Abate is currently producing the feature adaptation of Never Caught with Lisa Ellis, the feature adaptation of Hunting El Chapo and Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut Love Canal.

Rotenberg is executive producer of HBO’s Silicon Valley and Insecure.