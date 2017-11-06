The new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed promises to give an exciting “climax” to the third and final installment of Universal’s adaptation of EL James’ book series that follows the softcore BDSM adventures of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson).

The conclusion of the wildly popular franchise continues the melodrama between the newly married Christian and Anastasia. In the new trailer, we see them enjoy their luxurious wealth whilst continuing to explore their suitable-for-mainstream dom-sub relationship. All the while, Anastasia seems to have gone from a shy, clumsy girl to a confident and aggressive woman who knows what she wants. But all is interrupted when familiar faces from both their pasts come to disrupt their life of luxury and his red room spanking.

The film is written by Niall Leonard and also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Kim Basinger, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, and Luke Grimes. The previous films grossed almost $950 million globally. Fifty Shades Freed opens in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018.